UAE Drops Plan To Run Islamabad Airport After President’s Brief India Visit

In a late setback for Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates has reportedly decided to step away from its plan to operate Islamabad International Airport, a proposal that had been under discussion since August 2025. The move comes shortly after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s high-profile three-hour stopover in New Delhi, which has sparked speculation about wider regional implications.

Pakistani daily The Express Tribune cited sources saying the proposal was shelved after the UAE failed to identify a suitable local partner to whom airport operations could be delegated, despite earlier interest. While no official political reason was cited, the timing of the decision has drawn attention.

The development coincides with growing strains between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, once close Gulf allies, who are now publicly at odds over support for rival factions in Yemen. This divergence has played out alongside Pakistan’s deepening defence ties with Saudi Arabia and Ankara, even as the UAE charts a different course by strengthening strategic and defence cooperation with India.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a key defence agreement in September 2025 that treats an attack on one as aggression against both. In contrast, India and the UAE recently moved towards a Strategic Defence Partnership, formalised through a Letter of Intent during the UAE president’s visit to New Delhi earlier this month.

Historically, the UAE was among Pakistan’s most important trading partners and a major source of remittances, with close cooperation in defence, energy and investment. Over time, however, bilateral ties have faced challenges linked to security concerns, regulatory disputes and ageing infrastructure in Pakistan. Reports have also pointed to governance issues and political interference contributing to losses in state-owned enterprises, some of which have since been privatised.

Despite the UAE’s experience in managing airports in challenging environments, including Afghanistan, its decision to walk away from the Islamabad airport project is being seen as a loss of confidence. By contrast, India-UAE ties continue to deepen. Following the recent Delhi visit, the UAE approved the release of 900 Indian prisoners, a move widely viewed as a goodwill gesture.

Leaders from both countries have said their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has entered a more ambitious phase, with cooperation expanding across political, economic and defence spheres. The joint statement issued after the visit outlined a long-term vision for closer alignment, underscoring the shifting balance of relationships in the region.