Live
- Watch The Viral Video Of Durga Puja Celebrated For The First Time At Times Square, New York
- UDF Moves Adjournment Motion Over Senior Police Officer's Alleged Meeting With RSS Leaders
- National Conference holds upper hand in J&K alliance as Congress performance below par
- BJP won nearly 2/3 seats it contested in J&K: Assam CM
- Grand Bathukamma Celebrations at Rachakonda Commissionerate: Women Police Empowered with New Facilities
- Congress says, restoration of JK statehood top priority
- Shanghai Masters: Djokovic remains on course for100th tour-level title with win over Cobolli
- Vestige Marketing Launches Two New Innovative Products Under Vestige Prime Absorvit
- PM Modi compliments NC for its victory in J&K polls
- LG Electronics celebrates festive spirit with "India ka celebration" campaign winners in Hyderabad
Just In
UDF Moves Adjournment Motion Over Senior Police Officer's Alleged Meeting With RSS Leaders
- The Congress-led UDF raised an adjournment motion in Kerala's Assembly over allegations of a senior police officer meeting RSS leaders for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leading to a walkout by opposition members.
- The opposition coalition staged a walkout, citing the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) failure to provide clear responses to their inquiries.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday filed an adjournment motion in the Kerala Assembly, highlighting concerns over a senior police officer’s alleged meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. The opposition coalition staged a walkout, citing the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) failure to provide clear responses to their inquiries.
Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, accused Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar of meeting RSS leaders on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in May 2023. Satheesan claimed that the meeting was aimed at settling cases involving the RSS with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticizing the Kerala CPI(M) for their alleged connections with the BJP.
Taking a jab at the absent Chief Minister, Satheesan suggested that if the ADGP hadn’t acted under orders, the Chief Minister would have taken disciplinary action following a report from the special branch.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh responded to the allegations, confirming that action has been initiated against the ADGP. He defended the government, stating that the ADGP meets leaders of all parties and denied any political misuse of officers by the CPI(M).
Chief Minister Vijayan was not present during the Assembly session due to illness, as reported by Speaker AN Shamseer.