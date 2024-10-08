  • Menu
UDF Moves Adjournment Motion Over Senior Police Officer's Alleged Meeting With RSS Leaders

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Highlights

  • The Congress-led UDF raised an adjournment motion in Kerala's Assembly over allegations of a senior police officer meeting RSS leaders for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, leading to a walkout by opposition members.
  • The opposition coalition staged a walkout, citing the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) failure to provide clear responses to their inquiries.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday filed an adjournment motion in the Kerala Assembly, highlighting concerns over a senior police officer’s alleged meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. The opposition coalition staged a walkout, citing the ruling Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) failure to provide clear responses to their inquiries.

Leader of Opposition, VD Satheesan, accused Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajith Kumar of meeting RSS leaders on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in May 2023. Satheesan claimed that the meeting was aimed at settling cases involving the RSS with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticizing the Kerala CPI(M) for their alleged connections with the BJP.

Taking a jab at the absent Chief Minister, Satheesan suggested that if the ADGP hadn’t acted under orders, the Chief Minister would have taken disciplinary action following a report from the special branch.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister MB Rajesh responded to the allegations, confirming that action has been initiated against the ADGP. He defended the government, stating that the ADGP meets leaders of all parties and denied any political misuse of officers by the CPI(M).

Chief Minister Vijayan was not present during the Assembly session due to illness, as reported by Speaker AN Shamseer.

