UDF Victory In Kerala Would Hand Power To Muslim League, Says Ezhava Leader Vellappally Natesan

Escalating his criticism of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, senior Ezhava community leader Vellappally Natesan on Saturday asserted that the Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally, would effectively govern the state if the coalition returns to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Natesan, who serves as the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam, an organisation representing the backward Hindu Ezhava community, also appealed for a wider political understanding between Hindu and Christian communities in Kerala. His remarks come amid growing political polarisation ahead of the polls. Notably, Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has indicated that his organisation is open to discussions with Natesan on fostering Hindu unity.

The Ezhava leader has recently drawn criticism over remarks perceived as anti-Muslim. His renewed attack on the UDF followed comments by senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, who questioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for offering Natesan a ride in his official vehicle during the Global Ayyappa Devotee Sangamam held last September.

At a public event marking the conclusion of the Kerala Yatra, led by prominent Muslim cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, Satheesan underlined the need to keep what he described as “hate mongers” out of public life. The exchange of remarks reflects the sharpening political rhetoric in Kerala as parties and community leaders position themselves ahead of the Assembly election.