Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates new maternity block at Chennai's Kasturba Gandhi hospital

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed multi-storey maternity and surgical block at the Institute of Social Obstetrics and Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Chennai's Chepauk, strengthening maternal and neonatal healthcare infrastructure in the state capital.

Built at a cost of Rs 32.32 crore, the modern facility spans 66,658 square feet and comprises a ground floor and two upper floors.

The new block adds 100 beds to the hospital’s capacity and is equipped with advanced medical infrastructure aimed at enhancing comprehensive care for women and newborns.

The ground floor houses fully equipped operation theatres, a blood sample collection unit, and a laboratory.

The first and second floors accommodate labour monitoring rooms, labour wards, postnatal care units, neonatal care sections, and isolation wards for infectious diseases.

The building also features state-of-the-art operation theatres, laparoscopic (minimally invasive) surgical facilities, post-operative care units, continuous monitoring systems, and specialised anaesthesia and pain management services.

After inaugurating the facility, Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the advanced operation theatres and maternity treatment units established in the additional block.

Officials briefed him on the upgraded infrastructure designed to improve patient safety, reduce complications, and enhance maternal and infant health outcomes.

The expansion comes in response to the heavy patient load handled by the hospital.

In 2025 alone, the institution recorded 1,70,731 outpatient visits and 1,32,886 inpatient admissions, underscoring its critical role as one of the state’s premier government maternity hospitals. During the same year, the hospital conducted 6,265 normal deliveries and 2,730 Caesarean (LSCS) procedures. It also performed 4,323 major surgeries, 8,418 minor surgeries, and 1,200 family welfare surgeries, reflecting the wide range of services offered.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran, and Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P. Senthil Kumar, were present at the inauguration.

Health officials said the new block would significantly boost the hospital’s capacity to provide high-quality maternal and neonatal care, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s public health system and its focus on accessible and affordable healthcare for women and children.