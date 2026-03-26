UK Court Rejects Nirav Modi’s Bid To Reopen Extradition Case

Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi has faced another legal setback after a UK court refused his request to reopen proceedings related to his extradition to India. The High Court in London determined that his application failed to meet the required standard of “exceptional circumstances” needed to revisit a previously settled case.

The plea was contested by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service, with support from a team representing India’s Central Bureau of Investigation, which presented arguments opposing the request.

Modi’s legal team had based the appeal largely on developments linked to another case and claimed that new evidence raised concerns about his safety and prison conditions in India. However, the court concluded that these claims did not significantly change the earlier assessment of risks.

Arrested in the UK in 2019 in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case, Modi has been at the center of ongoing extradition efforts by Indian authorities. UK courts have consistently upheld the decision to extradite him, rejecting multiple appeals over the years.

Despite his latest attempt to delay the process, the ruling brings him closer to being sent back to India, where he faces allegations of defrauding the bank of over ₹6,400 crore through fraudulent financial dealings.