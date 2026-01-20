UK Liberal Democrat Chief Lashes Out At Trump Over Greenland threats, Calls Him An ‘international gangster’

A senior UK political leader has launched a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump, accusing him of behaving like an “international gangster” and bullying long-standing allies over his controversial stance on Greenland. Speaking during a tense session in the British Parliament, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey condemned Trump’s recent trade threats and warned that they were pushing global diplomacy into dangerous territory.

Davey, who heads the third-largest party in the UK Parliament, said the world was facing an “incredibly grave moment” as a result of what he described as aggressive and coercive American foreign policy. He accused Trump of threatening the sovereignty of allied nations and placing the future of NATO at risk through his actions and rhetoric.

Referring to Trump’s push to acquire or annex Greenland from Denmark, Davey said the US president was acting like a bully who believes he can seize whatever he wants, even if it means using force. He argued that such behaviour had badly damaged the traditionally close “special relationship” between the UK and the United States, which Trump himself had once publicly celebrated.

The criticism followed Trump’s announcement of steep new tariffs—ranging from 10% to 25%—on imports from eight European countries, including the UK. The tariffs, set to take effect in February, were framed as retaliation against nations that supported Denmark’s refusal to negotiate over Greenland. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States “needs” Greenland for strategic and security reasons, citing concerns related to China and Russia.

Davey warned that Trump’s confrontational approach was only helping America’s rivals, claiming that leaders such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping stood to gain from divisions among Western allies. He also accused both the current Labour government and previous Conservative administrations of trying to placate Trump through flattery rather than standing up to him, a strategy he said had clearly failed.

Tensions have been further inflamed by Trump’s social media posts, including fabricated images showing the US flag planted in Greenland and maps depicting Greenland and Canada as part of the United States. His disputes have extended beyond the UK and Denmark, with France also becoming a target. Trump recently threatened to impose massive tariffs on French wine and champagne after President Emmanuel Macron rejected elements of Trump’s foreign policy initiatives, including proposals related to Gaza and global conflict resolution.

French officials have described Trump’s tactics as harsh and akin to blackmail, warning that Europe cannot afford to tolerate such escalation. Despite the mounting criticism, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has played down the fallout, urging international partners to remain calm and insisting that America’s relationships with its allies remain strong.

The episode underscores growing unease across Europe over Trump’s expansionist rhetoric, trade threats and unilateral approach, which many leaders fear could destabilise alliances that have underpinned Western security for decades.