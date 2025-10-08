UK PM Keir Starmer Arrives in Mumbai for His First Official India Visit

Starmer, who arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday on Keir Starmer India visit as British PM, was entered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state’s Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Governor Acharya at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Starmer will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. UK PM Mumbai visit India comes after the India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed in July last year in what is considered a historic pact by both countries to deepen trade and economic ties.

Keir Starmer Mumbai 2025 will be in India amid tariff measures introduced by US President Donald Trump that have continued to affect the global economy.

The two leaders are set to meet at Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning. They will also release a joint statement on the review of the India UK relations partnership. Later, Starmer will have a meeting with industry leaders at lunch before attending the Global Fintech Fest at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Prior to the UK PM visit India, the UK PM wrote on X, “We signed a major trade deal with India in July – the best secured by any country – but the story doesn’t stop there. It’s not just a piece of paper; it’s a launchpad for growth. With India set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028, faster and more efficient UK India diplomacy trade opens unparalleled opportunities.”

UK PM Keir Starmer also wrote about the opportunities British firms will have, saying, “That’s why I’ll be flying the flag for British business alongside 125 of our biggest household names in Mumbai this week. Growth in India for them means more choice, opportunity and jobs at home for the British people.”