UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers

The UK has started a special visa program for Indians from July 22, 2025. This visa allows skilled workers to apply even without a job offer in the UK.

The visa is given by a random draw, also called a ballot. It helps make the process fair for everyone. The last date to enter the ballot is July 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST.

What’s Special About This Visa?

You don’t need a job offer to apply.

It’s for skilled workers like those in IT, healthcare, and engineering.

You can live and work in the UK if selected.

It gives a new chance to move abroad easily.

Who Can Apply?

To join the visa draw, you must:

Be 18 years or older

Have work experience in jobs the UK needs (like tech, health, or machines)

Show that you have the right skills and education

Show that you have enough money to live in the UK

Fill out the form for the lottery (ballot) system

Steps to Apply