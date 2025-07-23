Live
UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers
Highlights
Skilled Indians can now apply for a UK visa without a job offer. Learn about eligibility, how to apply, and deadlines.
The UK has started a special visa program for Indians from July 22, 2025. This visa allows skilled workers to apply even without a job offer in the UK.
The visa is given by a random draw, also called a ballot. It helps make the process fair for everyone. The last date to enter the ballot is July 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST.
What’s Special About This Visa?
- You don’t need a job offer to apply.
- It’s for skilled workers like those in IT, healthcare, and engineering.
- You can live and work in the UK if selected.
- It gives a new chance to move abroad easily.
Who Can Apply?
To join the visa draw, you must:
- Be 18 years or older
- Have work experience in jobs the UK needs (like tech, health, or machines)
- Show that you have the right skills and education
- Show that you have enough money to live in the UK
- Fill out the form for the lottery (ballot) system
Steps to Apply
- Check if you are eligible (age, job type, skills).
- Go to the UK government website and register for the ballot.
- If your name is picked, you will get an invite to apply for the visa.
- Fill out the visa form and give your documents (like education, job proof, and bank details).
- Wait for the UK to check your file and reply.
