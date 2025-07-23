  • Menu
UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers

Highlights

Skilled Indians can now apply for a UK visa without a job offer. Learn about eligibility, how to apply, and deadlines.

The UK has started a special visa program for Indians from July 22, 2025. This visa allows skilled workers to apply even without a job offer in the UK.

The visa is given by a random draw, also called a ballot. It helps make the process fair for everyone. The last date to enter the ballot is July 24, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST.

What’s Special About This Visa?

  • You don’t need a job offer to apply.
  • It’s for skilled workers like those in IT, healthcare, and engineering.
  • You can live and work in the UK if selected.
  • It gives a new chance to move abroad easily.

Who Can Apply?

To join the visa draw, you must:

  • Be 18 years or older
  • Have work experience in jobs the UK needs (like tech, health, or machines)
  • Show that you have the right skills and education
  • Show that you have enough money to live in the UK
  • Fill out the form for the lottery (ballot) system

Steps to Apply

  1. Check if you are eligible (age, job type, skills).
  2. Go to the UK government website and register for the ballot.
  3. If your name is picked, you will get an invite to apply for the visa.
  4. Fill out the visa form and give your documents (like education, job proof, and bank details).
  5. Wait for the UK to check your file and reply.
