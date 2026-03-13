U’khand hospitals to get LPG cylinders on priority basis

The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide commercial gas cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions on a priority basis amid fears of a possible disruption in gas supply due to conflict in West Asia. The government has also begun preparations to provide wood for commercial use if needed, but asserted that there was no shortage of gas cylinders in the state.

State Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan held a review meeting in the state’s summer capital, Gairsain, with officials from all districts and state-level coordinators from oil and gas companies joining the meeting via videoconference.

According to a government release, the meeting decided to prioritise the supply of commercial gas cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions. It was decided in the meeting that for the time being, the supply of cylinders to hotels, dhabas, and other commercial establishments would be limited to avoid any disruption to essential services. The chief secretary clarified that there is adequate availability of domestic gas cylinders in the state and there is no shortage of any kind.

Bardhan directed to strictly curb the black marketing and illegal storage of gas cylinders and conduct regular raids in the districts. He also told them to form quick response teams (QRTs) headed by sub-district magistrates at the tehsil level.

The chief secretary also asked officials to maintain constant coordination with oil companies and gas agencies operating in the districts. Indian Oil’s State-Level Coordinators, Krishna Kumar Gupta and Swarn Singh, informed the officials at the meeting that there was adequate availability of domestic gas cylinders in the state and that there was currently no shortage.