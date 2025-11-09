Live
- Urban mobility planning in tier 2 and 3 cities must begin now: Manohar Lal
- KSRTC conferred with prestigious National Award for Dhwani Spandana project
- Advocates Launch Padayatra from Allampur to Hyderabad Demanding Protection Law
- Around 300 Students Participate in Taekwondo Belt Promotion Ceremony at Aiza ZPHS Boys High School
- BC Leaders Launch Statewide Movement from Gadwal, Demand Constitutional Guarantee for 42% Reservations
- 'Speaks for himself': Congress distances itself from Tharoor’s praise for L.K. Advani
- SC to hear MP Amritpal Singh's plea challenging detention under NSA tomorrow
- CAT orders DSSSB to accept applications of 15 Assistant Teacher aspirants seeking age relaxation
- Arunachal CM Khandu announces 100 pc IIT scholarships for tribal youth, 75 pc aid for aspiring pilots
- Punjab CM flags off first batch of devotees for paying obeisance in Amritsar shrines
U’khand Silver Jubilee: PM Modi’s ‘pahari’ dialect, public speech in Garhwali-Kumaoni win hearts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand on Sunday and launched various developmental...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand on Sunday and launched various developmental projects worth over Rs 8140 crore.
Addressing the gathering, PM Modi spoke on a host of issues, including Devbhoomi’s contribution to the country’s spiritual heritage and also about the defining era of Uttarakhand’s rise and progress; however, what hogged the people's attention was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘pahadi’ dialect and his seamless speech interspersed with Garhwali-Kumaoni references.
The Prime Minister has spoken and addressed people in the Pahari dialect also during his visits to the state, but this time, he made several references to Garhwali and Kumaoni phrases and spoke in the local tone, just like them.
PM Modi’s heart-warming address in the local language, with frequent conversation in Garhwali-Kumaoni, caught the imagination of locals, who were left visibly enthused and excited.
Prime Minister Modi began his speech, stating, "My brothers and sisters, sisters and brothers, elders of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, my greetings to all of you."
When the Prime Minister spoke in Garhwali midway through his speech, it won the hearts of the people present there.
PM Modi, speaking on the occasion of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, said that the true identity of the state lies in its spiritual strength and added that if Devbhoomi resolves to do so, it can establish itself as the “spiritual capital of the world”. He emphasised that the temples, ashrams, and centres of meditation and Yoga in the state can be connected to a global network.
He said that Uttarakhand has traversed a long journey of progress over the past 25 years.
Quoting the popular saying, “Where there is a will, there is a way,” he said that once we know our goals, the roadmap to achieve them will emerge swiftly and added that there could be no better day than November 9 to begin discussions on these future goals.