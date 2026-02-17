Unable To Cope With Son’s Death, Chhattisgarh Couple Die By Suicide, Leave Video And Note

A tragic incident has been reported from Chhattisgarh, where a middle-aged couple allegedly died by suicide after being unable to cope with the grief of losing their only son in a recent road accident. The incident took place in the Janjgir-Champa district on February 16.

According to police, Ramabai Patel (47) and her husband Krishna Patel were found hanging from a tree in the courtyard of their house, using a saree as a noose. Neighbours grew suspicious after noticing no movement from the house for a long time. Despite repeatedly calling out to the couple, they received no response and eventually peeped through a window, where they discovered the bodies.

The neighbours immediately alerted the police, who reached the spot and recovered the bodies. They were later sent for post-mortem examination. During the investigation, police seized a video message and a four-page suicide note allegedly left behind by the couple.

In the video, the couple reportedly requested that an insurance amount be handed over to the husband’s elder brother. Preliminary findings suggest that the couple was deeply distressed following the untimely death of their son in a road accident a few days earlier.

A case has been registered, and police officials said all angles are being examined. Early investigation indicates that overwhelming grief and emotional trauma may have driven the couple to take the extreme step.

The incident has left the entire village in shock and mourning. Local residents expressed that timely emotional and mental health support might have helped the couple during their period of profound loss.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress, reaching out to family, friends, or local mental health professionals can help. Support is available, and no one has to face such pain alone.