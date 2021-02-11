Uncompromising political stance defines charisma of International Film Festival of Kerala, says Vijayan

An "uncompromising" political stance is what defines the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the global cultural map, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the 25th IFFK at the Nishagandhi auditorium in the city.

The festival has always existed for the oppressed, the marginalised and the ostracised, proof of which is the prioritised selection of African, Asian, and Latin American movies, the Chief Minister said. Stressing that the international competition category at the festival offers entry to movies only from third world countries, he said: "This, in itself, is a stand against the cultural imperialism of American and European nations."

"Such a strong political stance is what differentiates IFFK from the other film festivals that focus more on the entertainment and amusement values of cinema and completely ignores their political vision. The Lifetime Achievement Award given to the directors who adopt a progressive film approach is also part of a political stance," the Chief Minister added. Jean-Luc Godard is the recipient of the award this year, for pioneering the transformation of world cinema.

"Jean-Luc Godard is a major figure in the French New Wave film movement and his films echo his stance....strong and strikingly political. Godard believed that the focus should be on making movies politically, and not making political movies, which makes him a rightful awardee to this honour," the CM added.