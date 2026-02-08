Under PM Modi's leadership, country moving towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving ahead at a rapid pace with the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat. At such a time, he said, the role of the animal husbandry sector becomes even more important.

“There are immense opportunities in milk production, value addition, export possibilities and start-up culture. The state government’s goal is to make animal husbandry modern, profitable and sustainable. In this direction, animal health services are being taken to every village,” CM Saini said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering on the third day of the 41st state-level Livestock Exhibition held in Kurukshetra.

CM Saini inspected the exhibition, observed various breeds of animals and interacted with livestock farmers. He also watched the display of high-quality animal breeds on the catwalk set up at the fair.

The Chief Minister honoured livestock farmers who secured top positions in various categories by presenting awards.

On the occasion, CM Saini said the three-day livestock exhibition “is a living symbol of our rural culture, livestock traditions and our growing resolve towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. The sacred land of Kurukshetra, which gives the message of action, duty and balance, has today become a witness to the resolve of livestock development and rural prosperity”.

He said that over the past three days, the exhibition had provided a common platform for livestock farmers, agriculturists, youth, scientists and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister said animal husbandry is not merely a source of income but the backbone of the rural economy.

“Haryana's identity has been shaped by its dedicated livestock farmers, advanced breeds and scientific thinking. Milk and milk products, bio-energy, organic manure and rural employment are based on animal husbandry. Healthy animals, prosperous farmers and empowered villages are the pathway to Viksit Bharat and Viksit Haryana,” he added.