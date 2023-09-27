Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2023' campaign, 25 major roads to be cleaned in Delhi

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office on Wednesday said that in line with the Prime Minister’s call for 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2023' campaign, a mega cleanliness drive will be launched in the national capital covering 25 major roads, on the lines of the G-20 preparedness involving 61 roads, recently.

A meeting was held in this regard on Wednesday at Raj Niwas that was chaired by L-G V.K. Saxena.

In the meeting, the civic agencies were told to identify 25 stretches across the city, in addition to the Dwarka sub-city where mass cleanliness drive will be carried out from October 1, when 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Sath' mass cleanliness drive, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be conducted at all public places across the country.

All agencies including MCD, PWD, DDA, NDMC and others will come together to clean and beautify these 25 roads, just as the 61 roads, identified during the G-20 Summit, were cleaned, repaired and beautified in a record time with coordinated and sustained efforts of all stakeholders. Subsequently, the L-G will make surprise visits of these stretches during night hours to take stock of the cleanliness drive.

In addition to these, the MCD has identified 500 locations across the Capital that will be cleaned as part of the campaign. Senior officials including the Deputy Commissioners have been assigned the responsibility of implementing and supervising over the cleanliness drive on a daily basis and upload the photographs of the works done on the website of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

As part of the exercise, senior officials of the concerned agencies will identify and inspect the roads and issue necessary instructions for sanitation, repair/maintenance and upkeep and greening of these stretches. The L-G has directed the officials to overcome any jurisdictional issue and contribute positively to the campaign.

The L-G particularly asked the civic agencies to maintain highest level of sanitation and hygiene in and around the hospitals and dispensaries that are frequented by thousands of patients and their families every day. Similarly, the Public Works Department was instructed to carry out cleaning of the arterial roads falling under its jurisdiction. Each of the civic agencies has been directed to furnish the 'Before and After' photographs of the works being done.

:G Saxena has also directed Delhi Police to carry out cleanliness drive in and around police stations and other such premises. The school authorities and other government offices have been asked to clean its premises and the surroundings as part of the campaign.

In Dwarka region, DDA has been specifically told to spruce up the major roads and intersections with installation of fountains and sculptures and carry out the necessary greening activities in wake of the 9th P-20 Summit (G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit) scheduled for October 12-13.

Notably, the upkeep and beautification of the Dwarka sub-city is a top priority of the LG and the repair/maintenance and cleanliness works have already commenced in the region following Saxena’s visit on September 16, barely a week after the G-20 Summit.