New Delhi: A two-day event was organised by SA Law in association with Money Bee Institute at New Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi. This event was organised as the 'Amritkaal Conclave: Union Budget 2023'. Over this two-day event many policy makers, legal luminaries and think tanks had discussed and analysed key aspects of the Union Budget and how it is in line with the Government's vision of 'Amritkaal'.

Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State, Finance, Government of India delivered the keynote speech on Friday. He shared his views on the important milestones achieved in this budget. He mentioned how the emphasis on financial inclusion is a part of the Union Budget and recalled the pioneering achievement of the JAM trinity in leakage free delivery of benefits to the underprivileged.

Discussing three important aspects of the budget 2023 as being of particular importance during the inaugural speech, Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, said that systemic reforms and institutionalisation of the changes, focus on the youth of the country or the Amrit Peedhi and rationalisation of taxes.

The young MP representing the Bengaluru South constituency also emphasised that the push being given to technology and technology development will pave the path to India becoming a global leader in sun-riser technology development and innovation in the coming future. He termed the budget as "sarvavyapi sarva sparshi" saying that "The next 25 years are going to be a very exciting time. There is no place more exciting than India for youngsters with audacious dreams."

In the panel discussion that followed on the theme of Amritkaal: Vision of Budget 2023, Neelima Tripathi, Senior Advocate, spoke about the vision for Amritkaal. She spoke about how sustainable development has to be an important priority for the Government during the next 25 years. She also spoke about how the e – courts project turned to be a boon during the covid lockdowns and lawyers realised that they can work from home completely.

In conclave, Anandh K, Managing Partner, SA Law stated that the concept and vision of Amrit Kaal is laudable. He was hopeful that we will see the roadmap and milestones document from the govt to realise that vision or dream of seeing India as a superpower at the 100th year of her independence. He also welcomed the e-courts project, which carries forward the initiative in creating digital infrastructure for judiciary and was hopeful that e-courts powered technological innovation will be adopted widely across all levels of the judiciary, particularly at the trial courts level. Ashutosh Wakhare, Director, Money Bee Institute-stated that he believes in the vision of Amritkaal and he was bullish about India's future. He said it is certain that by 2047 India would be the number 1 economy in the world.