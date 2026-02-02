Union Budget 2026 Disappoints Tamil Nadu, Says MK Stalin; Accuses Centre Of Political Neglect

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday strongly criticised the Union Budget 2026, calling it a “historic disappointment” and accusing the BJP-led Union government of sidelining the state for political reasons ahead of the Assembly elections.

In a detailed statement, the DMK leader alleged that the Centre had deliberately ignored Tamil Nadu’s demands, claiming the move reflected the ruling party’s expectation of defeat in the state. He said there had been hope that the state’s concerns would be addressed in the budget, but those expectations were “completely shattered”.

Stalin said the budget failed to announce any major welfare schemes for the poor, women, farmers, or marginalised communities, and did not include new projects specific to Tamil Nadu. He also criticised the Centre for not releasing pending funds under several key programmes.

The Chief Minister reiterated Tamil Nadu’s long-standing demand to increase the states’ share of central tax revenue from 41% to 50%, stating that the decision to retain the existing share was deeply disappointing. He added that Tamil Nadu’s tax devolution share is projected to remain at 4.097% for the next five years, which could lead to an estimated annual revenue loss of nearly ₹5,000 crore compared to similarly placed states.

Stalin further said the state’s share in Union taxes had been reduced by about ₹1,200 crore this year, at a time when Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms had already strained state finances.

Highlighting specific schemes, he criticised the non-release of ₹3,112 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission and flagged a sharp reduction in its allocation, from ₹67,000 crore in the 2025–26 Budget Estimates to ₹17,000 crore in the Revised Estimates. He termed the cut an attempt to weaken the programme despite Tamil Nadu being among the better-performing states.

He also pointed to reduced allocations under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), as well as what he described as the failure of the PM Internship Scheme, where revised spending was a fraction of the originally announced amount.

Stalin criticised the continued withholding of ₹3,548 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which he said was linked to Tamil Nadu’s refusal to implement the three-language policy. He also noted the absence of any major announcements for the state and remarked that even the customary reference to Thirukkural verses in the budget speech was missing.

Summing up his criticism, Stalin described the budget as a complete letdown, reiterating that Tamil Nadu’s interests had once again been ignored.

Meanwhile, the BJP and its allies defended the budget, calling it growth-oriented. Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Centre remained committed to Tamil Nadu’s development, highlighting proposed initiatives such as a Rare Earth Corridor and high-speed rail connectivity linking Chennai with Hyderabad and Bengaluru.