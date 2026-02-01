  1. Home
Union Budget 2026: Strengthening Rural and Agricultural Livelihoods

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 3:55 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: Strengthening Rural and Agricultural Livelihoods
Agriculture-focused businesses welcome the Budget’s targeted rural interventions.

SBP Pattabhi Rama Rao, Managing Director, Gourmet Popcornica Pvt. Ltd

The Union Budget 2026 presents a progressive vision for agriculture, with a strong emphasis on improving farmer incomes through region-specific measures. Investments in water infrastructure, fisheries, livestock FPOs, and credit-linked support will help build diversified and resilient rural livelihoods. The special focus on small and vulnerable farmers addresses long-standing structural challenges in rural India.

Union Budget 2026Agriculture and Rural DevelopmentFarmer Income SupportWater and Fisheries InfrastructureSmall and Marginal Farmers
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget in Lok Sabha

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget in Lok Sabha

