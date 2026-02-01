Union Budget 2026–27 lays strong foundation for Vikshit Bharat: Lalit Beriwala

New Delhi : Welcoming the Union Budget 2026–27, . Lalit Beriwala, Managing Director of Shyam Steel Group, described it as a progressive and growth-oriented budget that will significantly boost India’s infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Reacting to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Beriwala said it strengthens the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a “Vikshit Bharat” by 2047. He appreciated the government for presenting a forward-looking Budget for the ninth consecutive year, aimed at creating a more connected, technologically advanced and inclusive India.

He particularly welcomed the continued thrust on capital expenditure, which has been increased to 9 per cent of GDP, with public capex raised to ₹12.2 trillion for 2026–27. According to him, increased investments in railway network expansion, express highways and construction-led growth will further strengthen India’s infrastructure backbone and generate sustained demand for quality steel.

“The focus on infrastructure development in tier-II and tier-III cities will accelerate growth in steel, cement and other building material sectors. It will also create large-scale employment opportunities and help reduce unemployment in both urban and semi-urban areas,” Beriwala stated.

The announcement of seven new Dedicated Freight Corridors, expansion of waterways, eco-friendly passenger corridors, semiconductor hubs, chemical parks, rare earth corridors and textile parks will add fresh momentum to industrial and economic growth, he noted.

Highlighting the Budget’s emphasis on digital transformation, he said the focus on Artificial Intelligence-driven tools and skill-to-employment frameworks is well aligned with the needs of modern manufacturing. Adoption of advanced technology will help the steel industry improve productivity, efficiency and operational performance.

Beriwala also praised the continued support for women-led enterprises and empowerment initiatives, calling it a crucial step toward inclusive socio-economic development.

“Overall, this Budget reinforces infrastructure momentum, sharpens technological focus and promotes inclusive growth. Like previous budgets, this too is business-friendly, practical and development-oriented,” he added.

The industry leader expressed confidence that the Budget proposals will accelerate India’s industrial progress and contribute significantly to long-term economic prosperity.