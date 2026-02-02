Union Budget falls short on support for farmers, women and youth: Congress MP Geniben Thakor

Congress MP Geniben Thakor on Monday criticised the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27, stating that it has failed to address the concerns of farmers, women, youth and the general public.

Reacting to the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Thakor said farmers had been left disappointed due to the absence of clear and effective measures.

“There is no concrete relief for farmers in this Budget. Issues such as minimum support prices, rising fertiliser and seed costs, irrigation facilities and assured income growth have not been addressed in any meaningful way,” she said.

According to her, farmers across Banaskantha and other agrarian regions were expecting specific provisions that did not materialise. Thakor also flagged what she described as a lack of focus on women and young people.

“No new schemes have been announced to promote employment, self-employment or economic independence for women,” she said, adding that women’s participation in the workforce required targeted support.

On youth employment, the Congress MP said, “There are no firm steps or time-bound measures to create new job opportunities for young people, despite unemployment being a major concern.”

She further questioned the inadequacy of allocations for key social sectors. “The funds earmarked for education, healthcare, rural development and basic infrastructure are insufficient. These sectors directly affect the lives of ordinary citizens, yet they have not received the priority they deserve,” Thakor said.

She alleged that the Budget appeared to benefit select sections rather than addressing the needs of the wider population.

“This Budget does not reflect the aspirations of the common people,” she added.

The Union Budget places strong emphasis on capital expenditure and infrastructure, with a significant increase in outlay aimed at sustaining economic growth.

For Gujarat, notable announcements include a proposed Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Dankuni in West Bengal to Surat, expected to improve logistics efficiency for the state’s industrial and port-linked economy.

The budget also outlines initiatives related to heritage tourism, including the development of archaeological sites such as Lothal in the Ahmedabad district and Dholavira in Kutch, along with broader urban development and municipal finance reforms.

While several industry bodies and state-level stakeholders have welcomed the focus on infrastructure, logistics and sector-specific support, opposition leaders in Gujarat have continued to question whether social welfare and agriculture have received adequate attention.

Reiterating her criticism, Thakor said, “A people-centric Budget should prioritise farmers, women and youth. Unfortunately, this Budget does not meet those expectations,” adding that a more inclusive and balanced approach was needed to ensure equitable development across the country.