Union Budget is a roadmap for jobs, infra boost: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as a forward-looking and people-centric Budget that will infuse new energy into the resolve of building a developed and self-reliant India.

She said the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reflects the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

The Chief Minister said that the Budget is anchored around three clear priorities: accelerating economic growth through enhanced investment, industry and employment generation; fulfilling the aspirations of citizens by making life simpler, safer and more convenient; and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every section of society, thereby realising the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the Budget has been designed keeping in view the interests of all sections of society, with special emphasis on farmers, youth, women and the underprivileged.

Measures to increase farmers’ income, strengthen rural infrastructure and generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth have been accorded priority. She added that the clear roadmap to make domestic manufacturing globally competitive will further strengthen India’s journey towards self-reliance.

The Chief Minister noted that the Budget provides strong impetus to innovation and growth in future-oriented sectors such as health, tourism, sports and artificial intelligence (AI).

She said these initiatives will open new avenues for employment and prosperity and further enhance India’s competitiveness at the global level, appreciating the emphasis on developing cultural heritage alongside promoting tourism as a key driver of economic growth.

Highlighting the provisions related to the Khelo India Mission, CM Gupta said that the Budget reflects the government’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent across the country.

She further stated that the concessions provided to citizens travelling abroad for education and healthcare will offer significant relief to the middle class and youth.

The provision of grants for disaster management for cities is expected to benefit Delhi as well, she added.

The allocation of Rs 1.4 lakh crore for capital expenditure support to states was described as a positive and far-sighted step that will provide fresh momentum to development.

Describing the announcement of the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor as historic, the Chief Minister said that the project will significantly enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, boost tourism, generate employment and open new opportunities for trade and industry.

It will strengthen the ease of doing business and reinforce Delhi’s role as a key hub of national development, she added.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Budget safeguards the interests of the middle class while laying a strong foundation for future growth.

It not only addresses present needs but also builds a robust base for a self-reliant, empowered and developed India.

She expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman, stating that the Union Budget 2026-27 will prove to be a milestone in taking the nation to new heights.