Union Budget shows lack of policy vision, political will: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday, criticised the Union Budget 2026-27 for reflecting the government's lack of policy vision and failure to offer solutions to key socio-economic challenges, including jobs, manufacturing, private investment, infrastructure and social security.

Pointing to "tariff risks and slowdown" in exports and trade, Kharge said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered "no response to export slump, tariff risks, trade deficit, shrinking global share".

"The Narendra Modi-led Union government has run out of ideas. #Budget2026 does not provide a single solution to India's many economic, social, and political challenges," the Congress President said while hitting out at the absence of structural reforms in the Union Budget.

"This Budget offers no solutions, not even slogans to hide the absence of policy!" he noted, in a message on social media platform X, accusing the Union government of lacking the political will to take on challenges like inflation, sagging consumer demand and rise in debt.

Alleging disappointment for farmers, middle class and the marginalised sections in the Union Budget, Kharge said, "Mission Mode is now 'Challenge Route'. 'Reform Express' rarely stops at any 'Reform' Junction. Net result: No policy vision, No political will."

"Any plan for the plunging Rupee?" he asked, pointing to a stagnation in FDI and signals of lack of confidence among investors.

"FDI and wage stagnation ignored. Why only minor adjustments, no structural reforms?" Kharge asked.

The Congress President also launched a scathing attack on the Union government for ignoring marginalised and minority sections and overlooking their interests.

"Inequality has surpassed the levels seen under the British Raj, but the Union Budget does not even mention it or provide any support to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, and minority communities," he wrote.

Accusing the Centre of ignoring the true spirit of federalism, the Congress President highlighted the absence of any package for the financially strained states.

"The Finance Commission's recommendations will have to be studied more, but they do not appear to provide any relief to State governments which are under severe financial stress. Federalism has become a casualty," Kharge said.

Training his guns on "Make in India" initiative of the Narendra Modi government, he added that the Union Budget has failed to offer any revival strategy for manufacturing which is stuck at 13 per cent.

He also questioned the Union Budget's silence on job creation and skilling.

"No serious plan for employability for our youth or increasing participation of women in workforce. What is the outcome of earlier internship and skill development schemes?" Kharge asked.

The Congress President also criticised the Union Budget for skirting concerns of the poor and the middle class.

"Poor & Middle class: no inflation relief; savings falling, debt rising, wages stagnating. Why no idea to reboot consumer demand?" he wrote.

Talking about social security, the Congress President said, "There was not a single substantial announcement on social security and welfare. There is not one word on the allocation for the new law that has replaced MGNREGA. Why?"