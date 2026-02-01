  1. Home
Union Budget2026: Boost to India's Orange Economy

  1 Feb 2026 3:49 PM IST
Union Budget2026: Boost to India’s Orange Economy
The Budget’s focus on creative industries is being seen as a catalyst for India’s emerging Orange Economy.

Kulmani Rana, Founder & CEO, Fibonacci X

The announcement on AVCG content creator labs signals a clear policy push towards building India’s Orange Economy, where creativity, technology and entrepreneurship converge. By embedding content creation, animation, gaming and digital storytelling skills into schools and colleges, the Budget recognises creative talent as a serious economic asset.

This is a critical step in creating globally competitive startups, export-ready intellectual property, and new forms of employment for India’s youth, while positioning the creative economy as a long-term growth driver alongside manufacturing and technology.

Union Budget 2026Orange EconomyCreative IndustriesAVGC SectorYouth Employment
