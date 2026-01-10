Union cabinet approves Kaziranga elevated corridor, PM Modi to lay foundation stone

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the state government’s flagship project to construct an elevated corridor through Kaziranga National Park, a move aimed at protecting wildlife while improving connectivity in Upper Assam.

Addressing the reporters here, Sarma said the elevated corridor between Bokakhat and Kaziranga will be built at an estimated cost of over Rs 6,000 crore.

He described the project as a landmark intervention that balances infrastructure development with ecological conservation. “The elevated corridor will significantly reduce wildlife mortality caused by vehicular movement and ensure safe passage for animals across the national park,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that the project would also shorten travel time between Guwahati and Jorhat, improving economic and tourism prospects in the region. Once completed, the corridor is expected to generate long-term revenue for the state, including around 9 per cent GST and additional income linked to forest-related activities.

Sarma also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on January 17. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat sleeper train service between Kolkata and Guwahati, marking a major boost to rail connectivity in the Northeast.

In addition, new trains connecting Dibrugarh to Lucknow and Guwahati to Rohtak via Delhi will be flagged off, further integrating Assam with key regions of the country.

The Chief Minister said that during his visit, the Prime Minister will also witness the traditional Bodo dance Bagurumba, highlighting Assam’s rich cultural heritage on a national platform.

On January 18, PM Modi will travel to Kaziranga to lay the foundation stone of the elevated corridor project. Sarma said the Prime Minister’s presence underlines the Centre’s commitment to Assam’s development and to environmentally sensitive infrastructure.

The elevated corridor through Kaziranga has long been one of the Assam government’s flagship initiatives, envisioned to resolve the long-standing conflict between conservation and connectivity.

With Cabinet approval now in place, the project is expected to move swiftly into the implementation phase, officials said, calling it a major step towards sustainable development in the state.