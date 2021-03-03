Union Cabinet approves MOU between India and France,of Renewable Energy Cooperation Agreement

X
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding between India and France in the field of renewable energy cooperation. The objective of this MoU is to establish a basis for promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of new and renewable energy on the basis of mutual benefit, equality and mutual relations. The MoU includes technologies related to solar, wind, hydrogen and biomass energy.

In addition, the Union Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Fiji for cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors. This MoU will be effective from the date of its signature and will remain in force for a period of 5 years.

