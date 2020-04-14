Union Cabinet To Meet Tomorrow At 5.30 PM

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday at 5:30 pm. The Cabinet meeting comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extension of the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown. The Centre will issue a fresh set of guidelines tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address to the nation on Tuesday announced extension of the countrywide lockdown till May 3. Subsequently Indian Railways announced the further suspension of rail services till May 3, while the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that domestic and international flights would stand suspended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has assured states that there would be no shortage of essential supplies during this period. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that there is no shortage of food supplies or medicines.

The Union Cabinet is expected to review the situation emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown extension. The Centre has assured states that it would assist them in the harvest of Rabi crop. Punjab and several other states have pointed to the growing demands of farmers for harvesting of standing crops and shifting them to storage centres and warehouses.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus count in India continues to rise with over 10,000 cases reported so far. Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state with 2334 coronavirus positive cases.