Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Thiruvananthapuram election campaign programme postponed

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister and BJP star campaigner Amit Shah's election programme scheduled for Saturday in the state capital city has been postponed.

According to the party, the Union Home Minister was supposed to have landed here on Friday evening, but is not coming, and his programme for Saturday has been cancelled and a fresh date will be announced.

On Saturday, he was supposed to lead a roadshow at Neyyattinkara, a suburban town located about 25 km from the state capital city and after that, he was to leave for neighboring Tamil Nadu by crossing the border here.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 new Lok Sabha members.