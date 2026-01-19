Union Minister calls for translation of lab discoveries into clinical practice

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday called for faster translation of laboratory discoveries into clinical practice, saying that doctors' practical experience and observations should also guide basic scientific research in return.

Addressing the two-day international conference on “Frontiers of Radiation Biology and Cancer Research” at Dungar College through an online address, the Union Minister said a continuous dialogue between the laboratory and the bedside makes modern medicine more effective, safer and more humane.

He noted that India’s scientific ecosystem and health infrastructure have made remarkable strides in recent years, particularly in cancer science.

Shekhawat said the country has taken significant steps in improving diagnostic accuracy, developing affordable treatment options and expanding access to quality cancer care.

He added that institutions such as Regional Cancer Centres, medical colleges and community hospitals are now equipped to deliver state-of-the-art and complex treatments with compassion, sensitivity and high professional competence.

Emphasising the role of radiation biology, the Union Minister said research in the field is central to modern cancer treatment. A deeper understanding of the body’s response to radiation, minimising side effects and scientifically optimising radiation doses to improve patients’ quality of life form the backbone of effective cancer therapy.

Research in both basic and clinical radiation sciences, he added, directly strengthens the nation’s healthcare mission.

Shekhawat described radiation as one of the most powerful tools in both diagnosis and treatment.

However, he said its true potential can only be realised through a comprehensive understanding of its cellular and systemic effects, ensuring safe, balanced and effective application.

Addressing young scientists, researchers and students, the Union Minister said their curiosity, dedication and collaborative spirit will shape the future of the field and elevate India’s scientific identity globally.

He noted that modern science increasingly rewards those who transcend disciplinary boundaries -- physicists exploring biology, doctors embracing data and informatics, and biologists engaging closely with clinical realities.

He concluded by expressing confidence that such interdisciplinary approaches will drive innovation and lead to more patient-centric, impactful healthcare solutions in the years ahead.