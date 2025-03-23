Union Minister hands over Surya Nutan stoves to 309 women in UP's Sonbhadra

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over the Surya Nutan stove, an ambitious solar cooking top initiative under the Modi government for enhancing green energy and curtailing harmful emissions, to about 309 women in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Sunday and also interacted with a couple of beneficiaries.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the Surya Nutan stove initiative is an outcome of the willpower of the Modi government and comes as yet another step towards bringing energy revolution in the country.

Taking to X, he also shared pictures from the event and wrote, “In Sonbhadra, I got the opportunity to provide Surya Nutan stove to about 309 sisters and interact with the beneficiaries.

“The call for innovation in solar stoves was given by PM Modi in 2017 and New India has come up with a remarkable solution in 2023,” he added.

Elaborating on the eco-friendly nature of the equipment, he said, “This stove collects the energy received from the sun in a specially designed thermal storage material and the collected energy is used inside the kitchen for cooking food.”

Experts also concur with the idea that it has the potential to bring transformative change, much like Ujjwala yojana, the movement that made firewood and kerosene disappear from crores of India’s kitchens, saving the lungs of crores of women from chronic infections due to harmful emissions.

The solar cooking stove is bringing revolutionary changes in the kitchens and also giving new dimensions to green and clean cooking.

This solar cooking stove is capable of cooking day and night and in all weather conditions. It can be charged and discharged simultaneously while cooking in the kitchen. It is stationary, rechargeable and used for indoor solar cooking. It also reduces India’s CO2 emissions drastically.

The Surya Nutan project has the potential to transform the country’s energy security situation and also insulate it from the vagaries of oil price fluctuation, as India currently relies on 50 per cent imports for its LPG requirements.