Union Minister inaugurates Surajkund international mela

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Fair in Faridabad on Friday. Showcasing extraordinary art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans and artists across India and the world, the mela will be held from February 7 to 23. H

aryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, State Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel were among those who attended the opening ceremony, according to an official statement.

Speaking on this occasion, Shekhawat said that India is currently hosting two major events that are drawing global attention: the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, both of which showcase India’s unity, culture and artistic heritage. He emphasised that the Surajkund Mela is not just a marketplace for crafts but a significant platform for craftsmen and artisans to showcase their skills.

Shekhawat further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” is being realised through this fair. The Surajkund Mela will help Indian craftsmen find new opportunities in both domestic and international markets, he added. Shekhawat said that Haryana has an advantage due to its proximity to Delhi and has the potential to become a hub for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. He encouraged the state to explore this opportunity to the fullest. He also suggested expanding the Surajkund Mela’s reach through digital marketing and invited YouTubers, photographers and social media influencers to cover the Mela to help enhance its global appeal and provide artisans with new business opportunities.