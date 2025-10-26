Union Minister launches coastal cleanup drive in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya has launched a month-long coastal cleanup campaign across Bhavnagar district in Gujarat. The first of these drives was held at Kuda Beach in Ghogha Taluka, following an earlier effort at Koliyak Beach.

The campaign aims not merely to clean beaches but to mobilise citizens into a sustained environmental movement, focusing on plastic-free coasts and marine conservation. Addressing participants, Minister Bambhaniya emphasised that the programme aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of protecting marine life and maintaining ecological balance.

She committed to holding the cleanup drive on the last Sunday of every month, encouraging local residents to actively participate and adopt eco-friendly practices. The minister highlighted that the campaign reflects the ethos of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, urging citizens to maintain cleanliness and inspire others to do the same, making environmental responsibility a shared moral duty.

During the Kuda Beach drive, volunteers collected plastic waste, bottles, bags, and other debris, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding the environment. The initiative included district and taluka officials, Panchayat members, youth wing volunteers of the Sindhi community, and local residents, all taking a pledge to preserve cleanliness and protect the coastal ecosystem.

The campaign marks a significant step in Bhavnagar’s efforts to create plastic-free beaches, raise public awareness on environmental conservation, and encourage community-led participation in maintaining ecological balance.

Gujarat boasts a coastline of over 1,600 kilometres, stretching from Diu in the south to the Gulf of Kutch in the north, encompassing key districts such as Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Surat, and Dwarka. These coastal areas are ecologically and economically vital, supporting marine biodiversity, fisheries, salt production, ports, and tourism.

However, rapid urbanisation, industrial activity, and uncontrolled plastic use have led to pollution, accumulation of plastic waste, and degradation of marine habitats. Coastal cleanup initiatives are therefore crucial to protect marine life, prevent ecosystem disruption, ensure public health, and sustain livelihoods dependent on the sea, while fostering environmental awareness among local communities.