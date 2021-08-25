Union Minister Narayan Rane held for 'slap-slur' on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which triggered a political row and protests.

Rane had said that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Rane was taken into custody by police in the coastal Ratnagiri district, where he is travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, and taken to the Sangameshwar police station, an official said.

A complaint was lodged by Nashik city Shiv Sena unit chief at the cyber police station there. There were reports that while the process to arrest him was on, Rane complained of high blood pressure and sugar levels and a doctor was called to examine him.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

The former chief minister claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state.

Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said. Rane defended his remarks against Thackeray, saying he hasn't committed any crime by making them.

Rane's remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, whose workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a 'kombdi chor' (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Mumbai's Chembur area five decades ago, during the initial part of his over four-decade stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party.