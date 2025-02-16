Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called Maha Kumbh-2025 a vibrant expression of Sanatan culture

Mahakumbhnagar: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Mahakumbh is not just a religious event. It embodies the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." It is uniting people from across the country in one faith and culture.”

On his arrival at Prayagraj, here on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi welcomed him with a ceremonial Kumbh Kalash.

After bathing at Triveni Sangam, Gadkari expressed reverence for Sanatan traditions, stating that Mahakumbh represents the unity and spiritual strength of Indian culture. He noted that the event connects individuals to their roots and weaves society together with a shared thread. Appreciating the Uttar Pradesh government's arrangements, he acknowledged the commendable efforts made for such a grand occasion.

He highlighted the extensive preparations made for the convenience of devotees, praising the administration and police for ensuring a smooth experience. Gadkari remarked that the Maha Kumbh offers everyone a chance to gain spiritual and cultural energy, concluding with a prayer for the well-being of all, hoping that the event proves beneficial for everyone.