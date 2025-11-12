Union Minister reviews progress of works under various schemes, projects in Manipur

Imphal: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Wednesday reviewed various ongoing flagship schemes and projects of the Central and state governments in Manipur’s tribal-inhabited Pherzawl district, officials said.

The Union Minister, who arrived in Manipur on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the trouble-torn state, also visited another tribal-dominated district, Churachandpur, where he reviewed flagship schemes and projects being implemented by various departments.

Minister Tamta interacted with representatives of internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence in Churachandpur on Tuesday. In a post on X, he wrote, "Visited Churachandpur, Manipur and reviewed the progress of works under various departments and Central schemes. Engaged with the district administration, beneficiaries of government schemes, and members of displaced communities."

On Wednesday, the Minister visited the Community Health Centre at Parbung, the Agarbatti Manufacturing Unit at Taithu village, and banana, betel nut and orange plantation farms in Pherzawl district.

He also inspected the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road connecting Taithu and Zoliensuo villages before holding a review meeting at the Pherzawl district headquarters.

After returning to Imphal, the Union Minister is scheduled to meet Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Later, he will attend a review meeting on the ongoing projects of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) in Manipur.

On Thursday, the Union Minister will visit the Kanglatombi War Memorial, followed by a briefing by senior NHIDCL officials.

Before returning to New Delhi, he will visit Presidency College, Motbung, in Kangpokpi district, where he will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Tamta will also distribute materials and benefits under schemes including PMJAY, PMAY, PM-KISAN, PMEGP, and Shakti Sadan.

He is the third Union Minister to visit the strife-torn state this month. Last week, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Women and Child Development Minister Savitri Thakur visited different districts of Manipur. They reviewed the implementation of various Central and state government projects and schemes.