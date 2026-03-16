Union Minister Scindia opens 50-bed critical care unit, civic projects in MP's Guna

Gwalior: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Monday inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 32.27 crore during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

The projects include a critical care unit at the Guna District Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 16.86 crore and a sewage treatment plant established at the railway station and Sakatpur for Rs 15.41 crore.

The Union Minister said the fully air-conditioned 50-bed critical care facility is equipped with advanced medical equipment, computerised diagnostic systems, and modern operation theatre facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said health services, infrastructure, and civic amenities in the district are being steadily strengthened to accelerate Guna’s development.

He also referred to the long-standing relationship between the Scindia family and the people of Guna, saying the “relationship is not merely political, but one rooted in trust and deep sentiment.”

Recalling the guidance of his grandmother, Vijayaraje Scindia, the Union Minister said her enduring message was that one should never allow circumstances to change one’s core nature.

Scindia said his resolve has been to uphold these values and the spirit of public service. He emphasised that addressing the personal grievances of ordinary citizens is as important as carrying out large development projects.

With the new critical care unit, the district’s dependence on major metropolitan cities for specialised medical treatment is expected to reduce significantly. During the visit, the Union Minister inspected the facility and interacted with hospital staff.

On the much-awaited sewage treatment plant for the city, Scindia congratulated the Guna civic body team and local public representatives, stating that the project marks an important step towards improving cleanliness and water management in the city.

He also informed that a modern sports complex is currently under construction in Guna. The facility will include several advanced sports amenities, including a 50-metre swimming pool.