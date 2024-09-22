Union Minister Scindia seeks action in Tirupati Balaji prasad scandal

Gwalior: Responding to the controversy surrounding adulteration in the prasadam from the Tirupati Balaji temple, Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday said, "Action should definitely be taken". He assertively said that those responsible for this issue must face consequences.

The adulteration in prasadam has sparked public outrage, with saints and religious leaders continuously protesting and demanding a thorough investigation. They insist that strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty.

Devotees visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple on Sunday expressed their concerns, noting that they learnt about the issue regarding the laddu prasadam through media reports. They hope the matter will be resolved quickly, wishing for the blessings of Balaji to remain with everyone. One devotee remarked that if the allegations of adulteration are true, it is very disappointing and undermines the faith of millions of visitors.

In response to the laddu controversy, the Ujjain Mahakal Temple shared how their prasadam is prepared, stating that only “chana daal” are used for the laddu offering, and they do not use market-bought gram flour. The prasadam is made with semolina, cashews, raisins, and powdered sugar, using pure ghee authorised by the Madhya Pradesh government.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya gave an angry reaction to the whole episode, saying it is shameful if people tamper with Sanatan Dharma. He expressed his own unease, stating he had consumed prasadam from Tirupati and is now uncertain about its quality. He believes those responsible for this incident should be punished.

Amid all the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in prasadam served at the Tirumala temple in Andhra's Tirupati district, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced on Friday that all prasada offered at major temples in the state will be tested.

However, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s charges of the presence of animal fats and fish oil in laddus prepared at the famous Tirupati temple. He stated that no violation happened under his government and that the entire controversy was unwarranted.