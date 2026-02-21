Union Ministers sore over ‘shirtless protest’

New Delhi: A host of Union ministers on Friday slammed the Congress for a dramatic 'shirtless protest' staged by its youth wing members at the AI Impact Summit venue, calling the act "shameful" and an attempt to "tarnish" India's reputation on the global stage.

The ministers also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wanted to choke India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals and attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally. "The shameful manner in which Youth Congress workers created a ruckus at the (AI Impact Summit) venue by indulging in inappropriate behaviour was not only unfortunate but also an attempt to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage.

I condemn this act of the Congress," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X in Hindi.

Singh said while the entire world was watching India host the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here, witnessing India's growing global leadership in technology and innovation, the Congress chose to disrupt the event instead of enhancing the nation's honour.