Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Holds High-Level Review Meeting at Rail Bhavan

In a meeting it has been decided to bring major reforms in Railways, aiming for 52 reforms this year.

The meeting highlighted the spirit of New Year, New Resolutions and bringing major reforms in Railways.

52 Reforms in 52 Weeks - Systemic improvements in efficiency, governance, and service delivery.

Focus on Safety - Consequential train accidents reduced by ~90% (135 in 2014-15 to 11 in 2025-26); aiming to bring it down in a single digit.

AI & Tech Boost - Accelerating AI and advanced tech use for safety, maintenance, and operations.

Talent & Training Revamp - Exploring innovative methods for talent management and skill development of employees.

Food & Catering Upgrade - Major reforms for better food quality, catering, and onboard services.

Union MoS, Chairman & CEO, and senior officials shared their on-ground experiences. The meeting reviewed infrastructure development, maintenance, and capacity enhancement initiatives. The Railway Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to reforms, safety, tech progress, and passenger-focused growth.