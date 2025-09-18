United States Cancels Visas Of Indian Business Leaders Over Drug Trafficking Links

The United States has taken decisive action against several Indian business executives and corporate leaders by revoking and denying their visas due to alleged connections with fentanyl precursor trafficking operations. The US embassy announced these measures on Thursday as part of the Trump administration's broader initiative to protect Americans from dangerous synthetic narcotics.

The visa cancellations affect not only the business executives themselves but also extend to their immediate family members, potentially making them ineligible for future travel to the United States. The US embassy has declined to reveal the identities of the affected individuals or the companies involved, citing legal constraints.

According to embassy officials, the actions were implemented under various provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The embassy emphasized that executives associated with companies known to have participated in fentanyl precursor trafficking would face enhanced scrutiny when applying for US visas in the future.

Chargé d'affaires Jorgan Andrews stated that the US embassy in New Delhi remains committed to fighting illegal drug trafficking. He warned that individuals and organizations engaged in the unlawful production and distribution of drugs to the United States, along with their families, would face serious consequences including potential denial of access to American territory.

This development represents the second instance in 2025 where the United States has imposed visa restrictions on Indian nationals. Earlier in May, the State Department announced similar restrictions targeting owners and officials of Indian travel agencies for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the US.

The current action stems from previous legal proceedings initiated in January, when the US Justice Department filed criminal charges against two India-based companies, Raxuter Chemicals and Athos Chemicals, along with Bhavesh Lathiya, who served as founder and senior executive of Raxuter Chemicals. The charges involved criminal conspiracies to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States.

Lathiya was apprehended in New York City on January 4 and subsequently appeared before a magistrate in the Eastern District of New York on these charges. Former US Attorney General Merrick Garland had stated that the companies and executive conspired to distribute and import fentanyl precursor chemicals from India to both the United States and Mexico.

The Justice Department's investigation revealed that the two companies allegedly shipped chemical products to the US and Mexico using international mail and package delivery services. To avoid detection at border crossings, the companies reportedly employed deceptive and fraudulent methods, including mislabeling packages, falsifying customs documentation, and making false declarations to authorities.

The US embassy characterized the prevention of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals from entering the country as one of Washington's highest priorities. Officials expressed appreciation for the Indian government's close cooperation in addressing what they described as a shared transnational challenge that requires collaborative efforts between both nations.

The Trump administration has issued multiple executive orders aimed at securing US borders, combating drug trafficking organizations, and demanding reforms from source countries from which illegal drugs and precursor chemicals flow into America.

The May visa restrictions affected owners, executives, and senior officials of Indian travel agencies that knowingly facilitated illegal immigration. This action followed the deportation of more than 300 Indians using three military flights, marking the first time Washington employed military aircraft for such operations. Additionally, approximately 50 Indians were deported to Panama during this period.

Indian officials have not yet provided an immediate response to Thursday's announcement regarding the visa revocations. The US embassy maintains that combating illicit drug trafficking remains a cornerstone of American foreign policy and national security efforts.