United States Tests Nuclear-Capable LGM-30 Minuteman III Amid Escalating Iran–Israel conflict

Amid intensifying tensions in the Middle East, the United States conducted a test launch of its nuclear-capable LGM-30 Minuteman III, a key component of the country’s strategic nuclear deterrent.

The missile was launched late Tuesday by the Air Force Global Strike Command from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. According to the United States Space Force, the missile carried two test re-entry vehicles but no live warheads.

Officials stated that the launch, designated test vehicle GT-255, was part of a routine testing program designed to evaluate the performance and readiness of the US land-based nuclear missile systems and was not directly linked to the ongoing conflict.

During the test, the missile travelled thousands of miles before hitting its designated impact zone near the Marshall Islands in the west-central Pacific Ocean.

According to Lt. Col. Karrie Wray of the 576th Flight Test Squadron, the test was conducted to examine the performance of specific components of the missile system and assess different mission profiles. Such evaluations help improve the reliability and operational readiness of the US intercontinental ballistic missile fleet.

The Minuteman III has a range of around 6,000 miles and can reach speeds of over 15,000 miles per hour, allowing it to strike targets across continents within minutes. It forms a crucial part of the United States’ nuclear triad, which includes land-based missiles, submarine-launched weapons and strategic bombers.

The US military noted that more than 300 similar tests have been conducted over the past several decades to verify the accuracy and reliability of the country’s nuclear deterrent systems.

The test came as the conflict involving Iran and Israel entered its sixth day. Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles toward Israel, triggering air-raid sirens and forcing millions of residents to seek shelter.

Meanwhile, efforts in the United States Senate to limit military action against Iran failed after lawmakers voted down a resolution that aimed to halt the US air campaign and require explicit congressional approval for further operations.

With missile exchanges intensifying and diplomatic efforts struggling to make progress, the conflict shows few signs of easing, even as the United States continues to signal the readiness of its strategic defence capabilities.