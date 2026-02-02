Unpublished Army Memoir Triggers Rahul Gandhi–Government Clash In Parliament

The Lok Sabha witnessed sharp exchanges on Monday after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from a magazine article based on an unpublished memoir by former Army chief General MM Naravane, escalating tensions between the Opposition and the Treasury benches and eventually leading to an adjournment of the House.

Rahul Gandhi described the issue as one of national security, saying he wanted to highlight the perspective of a former Army chief. After proceedings were halted, he told reporters that he was only referring to a published magazine report discussing Naravane’s memoir.

The book in question, Four Stars of Destiny, is General Naravane’s autobiography and is yet to be published. A recent cover story by The Caravan magazine drew attention to excerpts from the manuscript, which was slated for publication by Penguin but has been awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Defence for over a year.

Questioning the delay, Rahul Gandhi said the government appeared reluctant to allow the former Army chief’s views to be made public, asking why the perspective of a retired Army chief was being held back.

General Naravane served as Army chief during key events, including the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. His tenure also saw the introduction of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which generated widespread debate and protests.

According to reports, the memoir discusses sensitive military operations and policy decisions, which is believed to be the reason for its prolonged review. One excerpt reportedly recounts Naravane’s interaction with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during heightened tensions with China, where the Army chief was given operational discretion.

The book also carries praise from former Army chief General VP Malik, who described it as a candid and detailed account of India’s military decision-making, particularly during the Ladakh standoff.

The issue resurfaced after Rahul Gandhi attempted to read from the Caravan article in Parliament during the debate on the President’s address. Treasury bench members objected, arguing that unpublished material could not be cited and that the reference was unrelated to the discussion at hand.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questioned whether the memoir had been officially released, insisting that it was inappropriate to quote from an unpublished book. Speaker Om Birla also intervened, reminding Gandhi of parliamentary rules and procedure.

Rahul Gandhi maintained that the material he was citing was authentic and accused the government of reacting defensively. He said he was responding to allegations about the Congress party’s patriotism and wanted to counter them by referring to the former Army chief’s account.

The former Army chief has previously stated that his role was limited to writing the book and handing it over to the publisher, adding that the clearance process rests with the publisher and the Defence Ministry. He confirmed that the manuscript has been under review for more than a year, with the publisher and the Ministry remaining in regular communication.

Although the memoir remains unpublished, its mention in a magazine article and the political confrontation it triggered have once again brought the book — and the issues it touches upon — into public focus.