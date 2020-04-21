Unsung COVID-19 Warrior: A Pregnant Chhattisgarh Healthcare Worker

Stories of silent Corona warriors keep emerging every day from various parts of the country and the world. Among them is the story of a healthcare professional, Santoshi Manikpuri from Chhattisgarh, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy.

The healthcare professional in Kerawahi village of Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh has been attending to patients even in the eighth month of her pregnancy. Santoshi said that she was happy to do her work and serve the country in a time like this. " It is a matter of honour that we serve people. I am happy to do my work, and that I am getting to serve the country in a time like this. I have the full support of my family and husband they keep encouraging me in my work," Santoshi added.





Another silent Coronavirus hero in his own right, is a coconut tree climber from the southernmost state of Kerala. Gireesh, a coconut tree-climber from Kalavoor in Alapuzha provides food and water to policemen on duty. He has been doing this from the time the coronavirus lockdown began. Gireesh said that from his small earnings, he spends a part for providing something to policemen on duty.





Gireesh points out that policemen "are serving us, adding "I don't earn much, so I give them a banana or a bottle of soda."

The local sub-inspector, T Joseph told the media that he observed this coconut-tree climber moving about on his two wheeler every day and exchanging pleasantries with policemen on duty. He found out about him and the police personnel on duty told him that Gireesh was supplying water and snacks to them every day.





