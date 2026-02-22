UP aims for trillion-dollar economy, Dy CM Maurya seeks global investment in Germany, UK

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Sunday, embarked on a high-profile foreign visit to Germany and the UK, aimed at attracting global investment and showcasing the state as a powerhouse of economic opportunity. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the mission, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM described the initiative as a milestone in Uttar Pradesh's journey toward becoming a leading contributor to India's trillion-dollar economy.

Addressing the media, Deputy CM Maurya said Prime Minister Modi's confidence reflects Uttar Pradesh's growing economic strength and its emerging role in India's target of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

"With the guidance and support of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh is poised to become a leading economic hub, attracting domestic and international investors alike," he added.

A high-level delegation led by Deputy CM Maurya has departed for Germany and the UK to showcase the state's investment potential.

The foreign visit, organised by 'Invest UP', includes senior officials from the Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Department, and the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department.

The delegation is scheduled to be in Germany from February 23 to 25, 2026, and in the UK from February 25 to 27.

During the foreign visit, investor conferences, B2B meetings, industry roundtables, and sector-specific presentations will highlight opportunities in infrastructure and logistics, IT and electronics manufacturing, defence production and aerospace, food processing, MSMEs and start-ups, and energy and green technology.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya emphasised that Uttar Pradesh's improved law and order, transparent policies, modern infrastructure, and industry-friendly environment have strengthened global investor confidence.

He said the foreign tour is expected to catalyse large-scale investments, technology transfers, and new employment opportunities for the youth.

"The state government is committed to making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. International cooperation and investments will play a pivotal role in this vision. Through this foreign tour, we (Uttar Pradesh government) aim to present our industrial corridors, expressway network, defence corridors, and emerging industrial clusters on the global stage," he added.