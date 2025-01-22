UP Cabinet Approves Landmark Aerospace & Defence Policy 2024, Targets Rs 50,000 Crore Investment

The policy focuses on:

- Investment target of ₹50,000 crore over 5 years

- Creation of 100,000 direct jobs

- Development of UP Defence Industrial Corridor

- Support for AI and software development centers

- Special incentives including land subsidies and stamp duty exemptions

Key Benefits

- Front-end subsidies for A&D units

- Up to 80% land subsidy for foreign firms

- Special provisions for women entrepreneurs

- Transportation charge exemptions

- Support for startups and MSMEs

Strategic Alignment

Aligns with national goals:

- Double A&D production to $25 billion by 2025-26

- Increase exports to $5 billion

- Target 25% A&D manufacturing contribution to GDP by 2047

- Strengthens UP's position alongside Tamil Nadu's defence corridor

The policy establishes UP as a key player in India's aerospace and defence sector, focusing on indigenous capabilities, innovation, and global collaboration while offering substantial incentives to attract investment and promote industrial growth.