Live
Just In
UP Cabinet Approves Landmark Aerospace & Defence Policy 2024, Targets Rs 50,000 Crore Investment
Uttar Pradesh government unveils ambitious Aerospace and Defence Policy 2024, aiming to attract ₹50,000 crore investment and create 100,000 jobs through enhanced manufacturing ecosystem and incentives.
The policy focuses on:
- Investment target of ₹50,000 crore over 5 years
- Creation of 100,000 direct jobs
- Development of UP Defence Industrial Corridor
- Support for AI and software development centers
- Special incentives including land subsidies and stamp duty exemptions
Key Benefits
- Front-end subsidies for A&D units
- Up to 80% land subsidy for foreign firms
- Special provisions for women entrepreneurs
- Transportation charge exemptions
- Support for startups and MSMEs
Strategic Alignment
Aligns with national goals:
- Double A&D production to $25 billion by 2025-26
- Increase exports to $5 billion
- Target 25% A&D manufacturing contribution to GDP by 2047
- Strengthens UP's position alongside Tamil Nadu's defence corridor
The policy establishes UP as a key player in India's aerospace and defence sector, focusing on indigenous capabilities, innovation, and global collaboration while offering substantial incentives to attract investment and promote industrial growth.