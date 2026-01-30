UP Cabinet clears rehabilitation of Hindu families displaced from East Pak

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the rehabilitation of 99 Hindu families displaced from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), currently residing illegally in the Mawana area of Meerut district, Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

The Finance and Parliamentary Affairs minister said the families, presently living in Nangla Gosai village of the area, will be relocated in compliance with orders of the National Green Tribunal.

Under the rehabilitation plan, 50 families will be resettled in Bhainsaya village of Rasulabad tehsil in Kanpur Dehat district on 11.1375 hectares (27.51 acres) of land recorded in the name of the Rehabilitation Department, while the remaining 49 families will be accommodated in Tajpur Tarsauli village on 10.530 hectares (26.01 acres) of land, he said.

Each family will be allotted 0.50 acres of land on a 30-year lease, renewable twice for additional terms of 30 years each, with a maximum lease period of 90 years. The lease will be executed on payment of the prescribed premium or lease rent, Khanna added. Among other key decisions, Khanna said the Cabinet approved the Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026, aimed at planned urban growth. The policy will simplify the process for approval of building maps to encourage compliance, while revised development charges will also be implemented.

It also approved the establishment of science parks and planetariums in Bareilly and Moradabad, he said.

Khanna further said that the Cabinet gave its nod to the rehabilitation of families affected by natural disasters, under which they will be provided government housing and land leases.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to arrange land for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families in Bahraich district, including in revenue village Paratapur, following a tragic incident in which nine people died while crossing a river, he added.

An aerial survey of the affected area was conducted, and families from Paratapur village were rehabilitated. Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, housing will be provided to the affected families, while land leases will also be granted.

A total of 136 families will be allotted land pattas along with housing, and agricultural land will also be leased to them in accordance with their farming requirements, the minister said.