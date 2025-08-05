UP CM Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati express grief over Satyapal Malik's death

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Satyapal Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X in Hindi, CM Adityanath said, "The demise of former governor Satyapal Malik ji is extremely sad. Humble tribute! My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to God to grant salvation to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!"

Condoling the death of Malik, BSP chief Mayawati in a post on X in Hindi said, "The news of the death of Shri Satyapal Malik, who was the governor of many states, including Jammu and Kashmir, today is very sad. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and all his supporters. May nature give them the strength to bear this sorrow."

Malik (79) died on Tuesday at a hospital in New Delhi after a prolonged illness, his personal staff said. He was 79.

Malik, who had also held the positions of governor of Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Odisha, besides being a member of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in his long political career, died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi.

He was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time, getting treatment for various ailments, the staff said.

In his gubernatorial role in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik oversaw the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. Coincidentally, he took his last breath on the sixth anniversary of the Centre's move.

Malik attracted a lot of controversy after alleging that he was offered a bribe to clear files of two major projects in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned the BJP-led central government over issues related to farmers and the Pulwama terror attack, among others.