UP CM Defends Maha Kumbh's Inclusivity, Cites Shami's Participation Amid Political Row

In a spirited defense of the Maha Kumbh Mela's management in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the state assembly, highlighting the event's inclusive nature. He specifically pointed to cricketer Mohammed Shami's participation in the ritual bath as evidence of the festival's secular character, while noting that only those who came to mock the faith were turned away.

This statement prompted a sharp response from Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who sarcastically questioned whether "the cricketer's name has also been changed," referencing the BJP government's pattern of renaming places and institutions with Muslim names. Yadav's criticism was particularly pointed given the recent controversy over the removal of war hero Abdul Hamid's name from a school in Ghazipur district, which was renamed 'PM Shri Composite School.'

The exchange highlights the ongoing political tension in Uttar Pradesh over cultural and religious identity, with Yadav previously condemning the BJP's renaming practices as "extremely reprehensible" and suggesting that the party might eventually seek to rename India itself. The debate underscores the broader political discourse surrounding religious inclusivity and cultural preservation in the state.

The narrative effectively frames the current political divide in Uttar Pradesh, where the ruling BJP's emphasis on Hindu cultural heritage and its policy of renaming places faces opposition criticism over perceived religious exclusivity.