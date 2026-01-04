  1. Home
UP CM pays tributes to mortal remains of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal

  • Created On:  4 Jan 2026 11:00 AM IST
UP CM pays tributes to mortal remains of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal
Bareilly (UP): UttarPradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tributes to the mortal remains of BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal at his residence in Bareilly, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Adityanath met the deceased MLA’s wife, daughters and son. He expressed deep sorrow over Lal’s death, saying it was an irreparable loss not only for the family but for the entire region. The chief minister stayed at the residence for about 15 minutes before departing for Lucknow.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, “Today, in Bareilly district, visited the residence of the late MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal from the Faridpur constituency, offered flowers to his mortal remains, paid tributes, and consoled the grieving family. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet.”

UP’s Minister of State (independent charge) for Forest and Environment, Zoological Garden, Climate Change, Dr Arun Kumar Saxena, said that Lal’s death is a great loss for both the BJP organisation and the public.

BJP MLA Lal died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Circuit House in Bareilly, family sources said. He was 60.

The Faridpur MLA was attending a review meeting of development work chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh at the Circuit House when he suddenly fell ill around 2 pm, party workers said. He was immediately rushed by his aides to a private hospital, where he was put on ventilator support. However, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he was declared dead around 3 pm, doctors said.

He had celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday.

