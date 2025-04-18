UP CM Yogi assures people of safety amid adverse weather condition impact

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured the people that their safety is the government's top priority amid reports of adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms, rain, hailstorms, and lightning reported from various districts.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister posted a message aimed at calming public concerns and outlining the state government's immediate response strategy.

He wrote, "Dear residents of the state, information of thunderstorm, rain and hailstorm has been received from many districts in the state. But there is no need to worry. The safety of every resident of the state is the priority of your government."

The Chief Minister has directed district officials in the affected areas to conduct prompt and thorough surveys to assess the damage caused by the inclement weather. He emphasised the need for quick and effective relief measures to ensure that affected citizens receive immediate assistance.

"Instructions have been given to the officers of the districts affected by storm, rain, hailstorm and lightning to survey the area and carry out relief work with full promptness," he added.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has instructed officers to provide immediate financial assistance to the families affected by any loss of life or livestock, as well as to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured.

In light of the ongoing wheat procurement process, CM Yogi also emphasised the importance of safeguarding wheat stocks at all government purchase centres, including mandis.

"Also, in view of the ongoing government purchase of wheat, the officers have been instructed to take full care of safe storage of wheat at all purchase centers including mandis and assess the damage to the crops and provide a report to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard," he said.

To prevent waterlogging and ensure public convenience, officials have also been asked to prioritise drainage arrangements in vulnerable areas. The government has mobilised resources to ensure a swift response, reflecting its commitment to protect life, property, and agricultural assets amid the challenging weather conditions.