UP court orders FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Prayagraj: A Special POCSO Court in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has ordered registration of an FIR and an inquiry into a complaint alleging that Swami Avimukteshwaranand was involved in sexually abusing children, a lawyer said on Saturday.

Special POCSO Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia directed the head of Jhunsi Police Station to register the FIR on a complaint filed by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya's disciple Ashutosh Brahmachari.

Brahmachari had filed an application under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act.

Section 173(4) of the BNSS Act says that any person aggrieved by a refusal on the part of an officer in charge of a police station to record the information can approach a Magistrate.

Brahmachari had presented two minors in the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court during the in-camera trial.

The Special Court had on February 13 reserved its order on his application.

On Saturday, the Special Court, after perusing a preliminary inquiry report filed by Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar, issued the direction to register an FIR against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, his disciple Mukundanand and two others, and ordered further investigation. Earlier last week, Swami Avimukteshwaranand was in the news when the Supreme Court declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging police excesses against his disciples during the January 3 to February 15 Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Observing that issues relating to law and order fall within the domain of the state government, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, said that the petitioner was at liberty to approach the competent authorities with a representation and seek appropriate action inaccordance with the law.