UP doctors to be trained in mother and child care

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will provide training to MBBS doctors in two key areas — Comprehensive emergency obstetrics and newborn care (CEmONC) and life-saving aesthetic skills.

Aiming to reduce maternal and child mortality, the training in CEmONC will enable doctors to provide timely and effective care to pregnant women and newborns experiencing complications.

The training in life-saving aesthetic skills will equip doctors to safely administer anaesthesia during childbirth and other procedures, added officials.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has instructed the health department to ensure the necessary arrangements for training MBBS doctors and posting them in first referral units (FRUs).

He said that these measures will help reduce maternal and child mortality in the state. “Important steps are being taken to address the shortage of specialist doctors. MBBS doctors are being trained alongside recruitment,” said Pathak.

“This will eliminate the need to unnecessarily refer the mother and child to larger hospitals,” he added.